Tema Port truck drivers set to stage sit-down strike on May 6

The drivers are demanding immediate action to address their grievances

Truck drivers operating at the Tema port have announced their decision to initiate a sit-down strike starting on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The drivers are protesting against various issues, including frequent attacks by armed robbers, harassment by uniformed personnel, and instances of unlawful detention. They are demanding immediate action to address these grievances.



In an official notice, the drivers have declared that no trucks will be operational at the Ghanaian ports on Monday, May 6.



Additionally, they have revealed plans to conduct a press conference on the same day at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat situated at the Tema Port.



See the notice below:



SIT-DOWN STRIKE ALERT BY TRUCK DRIVERS!!!!

Truck drivers unite for action!



We demand immediate action against:



1 Attacks by armed robbers



2 Harrassement by personnel in uniform



3 Demands for illicit payments

4 Unlawful detention and abuse



Effective Monday 6th May, 2024 NO TRUCK MOVES at the ports of Ghana.



DRIVERS’ LIVES MATTER!!!!!



There will also be a press conference at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat at the Tema Port (Behind the Agency Block at 11am tomorrow, Monday)



Thank you.