Tema records 65 deaths in motorcycle crashes in 2023

Motor crash

In 2023, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service reported that there were 65 fatalities in road accidents involving motorcycles in the Tema Police region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) obtained the MTTD's motor accident returns for 2023, which showed that the deaths were spread out over the four quarters of the year.



Specifically, there were 15 fatalities in the first quarter, 16 in the second quarter, 26 in the third quarter, and eight in the fourth quarter.



The data also revealed that the accidents involved a total of 287 vehicles, comprising 253 motorcycles and 31 tricycles, and resulted in injuries to 282 people.



Some pillion riders in Ashaiman expressed their concerns about the reckless behaviour of certain commercial motorcyclists in response to this worrying trend.



They acknowledged the benefits of motorcycles in avoiding traffic and reaching destinations more quickly, but they also emphasized the high number of deaths and injuries associated with motorbike accidents.

Mr. Yussif Ibrahim, a motorcyclist, cautioned against the risks of reckless riding on motorcycles and highlighted the potential financial burden of medical expenses resulting from accidents.



Hajia Fati Tahiru, who occasionally uses motorcycles for transportation, emphasized the urgent need for improved safety measures to protect commuters. She pointed out the common problem of motorcyclists failing to provide helmets for passengers despite the inherent risks involved.



Madam Faiza Zakari echoed the call for greater awareness of and adherence to road safety regulations by the Road Safety Department and the MTTD.



She shared her decision to stop using motorcycles after witnessing the dangerous riding behaviours exhibited by some riders and stressed the importance of prioritizing safety over convenience.



These statistics reveal the need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of motorcycle-related accidents and enhance road safety measures to prevent further loss of life on Ghana's roads.