Tensions have gone down in Bawku; positive behaviour of residents to be rewarded – UE Regional Minister

Upper East Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, has praised Bawku residents for their efforts in community building and reducing tensions, with no incidents reported in the past three months.

He noted improved security allowing unrestricted travel and the relaxation of curfews.



Plans are underway to reinstate motorbike use and lift bans on radio stations under regulated conditions.

Dr. Salih urged residents to continue demonstrating their commitment to peace and emphasized the need to promote the region’s stability and socio-economic opportunities. He remains dedicated to engaging stakeholders and implementing policies for regional development.



