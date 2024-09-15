News

Tensions rise in Effutu as NDC supporters allegedly destroy majority leader’s billboard

AfenyoboardScreenshot 2024 09 15 074615.png Videos of the vandalism have circulated on social media

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Political tensions are rising in Effutu Constituency after the vandalism of a billboard belonging to Majority Leader and MP, Hon. Afenyo-Markin.

The destruction, allegedly by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was reportedly in retaliation for the removal of the NDC candidate’s billboard by the Municipal Chief Executive.

Videos of the vandalism have circulated on social media, raising concerns about the heated political climate as the 2024 elections approach.

Both the NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) are being urged to remain calm to prevent further escalation. No official statements have been made by either party.

Source: pulse.com.gh