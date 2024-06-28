The Ashanti Region will not always vote for NPP – Nyaho-Tamakloe cautions

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, has cautioned the party against taking the Ashanti Region's votes for granted.

He warned that selecting a running mate from the region without considering other regions may not guarantee votes.



He predicted that Dr. Bawumia would not be able to choose his own running mate and that the party may suffer if they rely solely on the Ashanti Region.

Some party members have expressed concerns about Dr. Opoku Prempeh's selection, with the Majority Leader urging caution in their utterances.



Read full article