The Big Six would be proud of what we have achieved after them – NPP Communications Director

Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed pride in Ghana's accomplishments since gaining independence on March 6, 1957.

During a discussion on JoyNews' Newsfile, he highlighted the significant progress the country has made, despite facing both avoidable and unavoidable challenges.



Ahiagbah stressed that Ghana has advanced with its own unique ideas and values, and if the "Big Six" founding leaders were to witness the country's current state, they would undoubtedly feel a sense of pride. He encouraged Ghanaians not to lose faith in their country and emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving the nation's shared destiny.

"I think if the Big Six visited the country today, they would be proud of what we have achieved after them. Primarily, I want to make the point that the idea of independence is not for us to prove anything to anybody. It’s a fundamental right for us to determine how to live well according to our values and beliefs," Ahiagbah remarked.