The Clergy Nominates The Famous Apostle Francis Amoako Attah To Pray For Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia surrounded by the clergy

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received a powerful prayer from Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder of Parliament Chapel International, during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

Apostle Amoako Attah, known for his accurate prophecies and impactful teachings, led the gathering in a divine atmosphere, praying for Bawumia and the country.

The introduction of Apostle Attah as a "famous man of God" acknowledged his significant contributions to spreading the Word and saving souls, both locally and internationally.



