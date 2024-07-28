News

The NPP’s Agyapadie Document is a danger to Ghana – Unionist

Koomson File 4.webp Abraham Koomson

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: ahotoronline.com

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has expressed serious concerns about the controversial Agyapadie Book, which he claims serves as a blueprint for state capture by the current government.

In an interview on Ahotor FM, Koomson highlighted the significant financial losses Ghana has suffered due to corruption and fraudulent practices in the public sector.

He emphasized the need for a thorough discussion on the Agyapadie Book to alert Ghanaians to the potential dangers it poses and warned that the prevailing culture of impunity could lead to instability in the country.

Source: ahotoronline.com