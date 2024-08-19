The NPP wasted our time and launched recycled failed promises as manifesto – GUM

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom and leader of the Ghana Union Movement, has criticized the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) recent manifesto launch, calling it a waste of time.

He argued that the promises made by NPP candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are recycled and unfulfilled from previous years, lacking creativity and effectiveness.

Reverend Andrews urged Ghanaians to vote the NPP out in the upcoming December election, asserting that his party, the Ghana Union Movement, will focus on reviving collapsed factories, investing in youth-led businesses, and reducing the cost of living to restore economic confidence.



