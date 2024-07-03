The Simmering Scandal: Chef Smith’s Recipe for a Fake Record

Chef Ebenezer Smith

The Ghanaian media was misled by Ebenezer "Chef" Smith, who falsely claimed to have set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Social media virality and a compelling narrative contributed to the widespread acceptance of his fabricated achievement.



Despite a detailed press conference and widespread media coverage, scrutiny revealed discrepancies in the supposed Guinness World Record certificate, which ultimately proved to be fake.

The incident underscores the importance of rigorous verification in journalism, especially in an age of rapid misinformation spread.



This hoax serves as a cautionary tale for media integrity and public trust.



