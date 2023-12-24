The irreparable damage of galamsey fueled by greed and official complicity – MP

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, believes our survival as a country is at stake due to the activities of illegal mining.

The lawmaker says the irreparable damage of galamsey, which is fueled by greed and official complicity, is most depressing.



He expressed worry over the negative impact of galamsey on our water bodies, stressing that the activities of illegal mining, the destruction of our forests, and the pollution of our rivers threaten our very existence.



He said this in a statement after watching “Destruction for Gold,” a documentary by Erastus Asare Donkor, on JoyNews this afternoon.



He has also called on Ghanaians to do everything to protect our environment: “Since those paid to protect our rivers and forests are pretending to be incapable, we the people must act.”.



Read the full statement below



I watched Erastus Asare Donkor’s documentary on illegal mining titled “Destruction for Gold” on Joynews this afternoon.

The irreparable damage, fueled by greed and official complicity, is most depressing. The destruction of our forests and the pollution of our rivers threatens our very existence. Our survival is at stake



Since those paid to protect our rivers and forests are pretending to be incapable, we the people must act. Take some time this festive season to ponder over what you can do or think we can do to stop this worrying situation.



In Solidarity,



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P/PC, Builsa South