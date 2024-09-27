The only unlawful behaviour at Democracy Hub demo was the behaviour of Police – Srem-Sai

The protests, initially intended for Revolutionary Square, turned chaotic

Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, a defense lawyer in the Democracy Hub protest case, has criticized the police for their actions leading to the arrest of over 50 protesters, arguing that their behavior was unlawful.

He highlighted that no court order prohibited the gathering at 37 Intersection, where the protest took place.



The Circuit Court has since ordered the police to ensure proper care for the detained protesters, who reported being denied food and medical attention.

The protests, initially intended for Revolutionary Square, turned chaotic, leading to blockages and confrontations with police.



