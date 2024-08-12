The perception that the EC can rig an election is confined to lazy individuals and political parties – Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the flagbearer of Ghana's opposition Liberal Party (LPG), has dismissed claims that the Electoral Commission (EC) can rig elections, labeling such beliefs as "lazy."

In response to concerns about the EC's conduct ahead of the 2024 elections, Akpaloo stated that rigging is impossible due to the transparency of the electoral process and advancements in technology.

He emphasized that election outcomes are determined by voters and that political parties should focus on training competent polling agents, as elections are won at the polling stations, not through manipulation by the EC.



