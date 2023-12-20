The person NPP is supposed to fear is Kennedy Agyapong, not Alan – NAPO

Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has rubbished the possibility of the Movement for Change founded by former New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen; posing any threat to the ruling party.

According to him, Alan’s movement which is represented by a butterfly cannot be a threat to the NPP.



“We don’t govern a nation with beauty. There is no animal beautiful than the butterfly but because it can’t govern it dies after just two days,” he stated.



Addressing youth of the NPP in the Ashanti Region at a recently held conference, NAPO stated that the NPP rather has reason to fear Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong who came second in the party’s presidential primaries.



“If there is someone we should fear it should be Kennedy Agyapong. He was the one that over 33.5% voted for when we recently conducted elections. But even with him, he emphatically stated after a week that he will not leave the NPP today or tomorrow. He even admitted that the election was free and fair,” he said.



Alan Kyerematen ahead of the NPP’s presidential primaries in November resigned from the party and the race citing intimidation and threats against himself and his supporters.



He further accused the party leadership and the government of skewing the flagbearer contest in favour of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who emerged the eventual winner of the contest.

But speaking to the youth of the party in Kumasi, NAPO said NPP is a party that rewards loyalty and does not condone discrimination.







