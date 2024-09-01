The “uncompleted” story of the Upper East passport office

The community eagerly awaits the project's long-overdue completion

Construction of the Upper East Region’s first passport office, which began in March 2022, has faced significant delays, leaving the project incomplete after 29 months.

Initially expected to be finished within three months, the project has been stalled by land acquisition issues, bureaucratic delays, and design changes.



Despite resumed work in early 2024, progress remains slow, with the latest completion target set for November 2024.

Frustrated residents criticize the delays, citing poor leadership and a lack of commitment to the region’s development.



