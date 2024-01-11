The words PLO Lumumba, Peter Obi told TheNewForce Cheddar after foiled Convention event

Leader of New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako [Cheddar]

In the aftermath of a government intervention that halted the Convention program organised by the New Force Movement, its leader Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has shared some of the uplifting messages from distinguished African leaders, PLO Lumumba and Peter Obi.

This comes after the government cited national security concerns and halted their scheduled programme for January 7, 2023.



Shedding light on the incident during an interview on TV3 on January 11, 2023, Cheddar disclosed the encouraging words he received from Lumumba and Obi.



“They said a number of things but one of the things that came from the three of them that still stays with me is that ‘Son you have started something that African needs not just your country so, don't give up. You have a torch in your hands’,” he said.



During the interview, Cheddar shared that he had taken Lumumba and Obi on a tour to showcase his vision and initiatives aimed at job creation, nation-building, and adding value to the country.



According to Cheddar, Lumumba and Obi were genuinely impressed and acknowledged his leadership skills.

“I took them around and showed them my vision and things that I am doing to create jobs and to build the nation and to add value to the country, and they were impressed.



They also realised that I had some ordained leadership skills in me. I will say they made me feel like I had the spirit of the Nkrumahs and the leaders I have always looked up to,” he stated.



Despite potential disappointments from their experiences in the country, Cheddar emphasised the positive impact of Lumumba and Obi's words.



“With all the other things that they’ve probably been disappointed with as to how they were treated in the country, these were the positive things they told me and I will say God bless them for that. With these words said to me, I feel lifted and empowered by such people” he added.



