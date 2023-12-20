There are no political judges and judgments – Justice Cofie

Justice of the Appeals Court, Anthony Henry Cofie

Justice of the Appeals Court, Anthony Henry Cofie, has refuted claims of political bias within the judiciary, asserting that there are no politically affiliated judges in the country.

His statements were made during his appearance before the vetting committee in parliament on Wednesday, December 20.



Addressing concerns about perceptions of political influence on judicial decisions, especially accusations that the current government, led by President Akufo-Addo, is appointing judges with affiliations to the governing party, Justice Cofie dismissed such claims. Some critics have gone as far as referring to the bench and its rulings as "Unanimous FC."



Justice Cofie countered these assertions during the vetting session, stating unequivocally that there are no political judges, and as a result, there are no politically motivated judgments within the judiciary.

He dispelled any notion that political considerations play a role in the decisions rendered by the judiciary.



Nominated by President Akufo-Addo, Justice Cofie, along with two others, has been put forward for consideration to join the Supreme Court.