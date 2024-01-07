There are no quick fixes to the challenges confronting us – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

There are no quick fixes anywhere for the challenges confronting the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

He mentioned this in an address commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.



According to him, he spent his professional life fighting and defending individual and communal rights, and he believes that democratic institutions are magnificent structures that can help us adapt to the most challenging of circumstances.



“I have spent my adult life fighting for our individual and collective rights, and it is, therefore, gratifying to note that the nation’s adherence to democracy has not waned. We know that there are no quick fixes to the challenges confronting us, and, as we have seen in recent times, democratic structures of governance are capable of accommodating the most difficult of circumstances.”

He was confident the challenges confronting us would be addressed and further expressed confidence in the Finance Minister.



He also maintained that Ghana has turned the corner in terms of the country’s economic woes.



“We have, happily, turned the corner on our economic situation as we experience the rebound of the national economy, and we will continue to work strongly at the problems facing the nation, knowing that the solution, every four (4) years, rests, in part, on the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people, when you exercise your power to choose freely your leaders to manage the affairs of the country.”