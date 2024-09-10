There is an indication that change is in the air – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on September 9, 2024, filed the presidential nomination for John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, with the Electoral Commission.

Nketia expressed confidence in a forthcoming change in the 2024 elections and called for peace and neutrality from the Electoral Commission.

He also announced a planned nationwide protest on September 17, 2024, if the EC does not address discrepancies in voter registration, warning that the election’s integrity is at risk.



