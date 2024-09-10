News

There is an indication that change is in the air – Asiedu Nketiah

AsieduScreenshot 2024 09 10 063043.png Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on September 9, 2024, filed the presidential nomination for John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, with the Electoral Commission.

Nketia expressed confidence in a forthcoming change in the 2024 elections and called for peace and neutrality from the Electoral Commission.

He also announced a planned nationwide protest on September 17, 2024, if the EC does not address discrepancies in voter registration, warning that the election’s integrity is at risk.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com