There is no airport in Ghana that is the brainchild of the NPP – Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza

Source: 3news

Minority Chief Whip Kwame Governs Agbodza has claimed that no airport in Ghana is a creation of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He stated that all recent airport projects, including Kotoka Terminal 2 and 3, and expansions at Kumasi and Tamale airports, were initiated under former President Mahama's administration and merely completed by the NPP.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s campaign in Tamale, Agbodza emphasized the Northern Region's importance to the NDC, highlighting past developmental efforts and pledging continued focus on poverty alleviation, infrastructure, and agriculture under a potential Mahama presidency.



Read full article