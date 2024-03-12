There’s no functional fire tender in Kasoa and Weija – GNFS

GNFS has raised concerns about the lack of fire tenders

Source: CNR

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has raised concerns about the lack of fire tenders in Weija and Kasoa, posing a potential threat to residents in these areas.

The Fire Service emphasizes that in the event of a fire outbreak, the affected residents would face serious challenges. ADO1 Alex King Nartey, the Public Relations Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service, highlighted the urgency of government intervention.



He emphasized the critical need for fire tenders in these areas, citing the current situation as a potential time bomb for the nation.

“In Kasoa and Weija for instance, there is no fire tender there because all the fire tenders are out of commission. So once there is a fire at Kasoa, the car comes either from Budumburam or Anya Market. And they are sitting on a time bomb as a nation.



“So we would ask that attention should be placed on that. And in a big area like East Legon, Adjiringanor, East Legon Hills, there is no single fire station there. So when there’s a fire, their vans move from the University of Ghana or Madina to go to fight the fire there.”