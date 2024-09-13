There’s something fishy going on if NPP sees nothing wrong with the voters register – NDC

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC’s Director for Elections

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Director of Elections, has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission (EC) for allegedly mishandling the voter register.

He claims that the NPP’s approval of the EC indicates possible issues with the register.



Omane Boamah argues that the register contains numerous errors and demands an independent forensic audit to ensure the integrity of the upcoming elections.

He also questions why the EC has not returned a hard drive left with them by the NDC and calls for transparency and accountability.



The NDC plans a nationwide demonstration on September 17 to press for these reforms.



