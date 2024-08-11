These are Canada’s most recent Visa & Immigration system changes

The Super Visa program for parents and grandparents resumed

Source: Visa Guide

Canada has introduced several changes to its immigration system in 2024, including enhanced tracking of foreign students' enrollment, the suspension of post-graduation work permits at borders, and extended work visas for Israeli nationals.

New pilot programs offer permanent residence to foreign caregivers, and citizenship by descent is now extended beyond the first generation.



The Super Visa program for parents and grandparents resumed, and start-up visa processing times were reduced.

Additionally, international students can now work 24 hours per week off-campus, up from 20 hours, to address labor shortages.



