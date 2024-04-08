Things are improving – BoG Governor on Ghana's economy

Dr. Ernest Addison

Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has expressed confidence in Ghana's economic progress, signaling an optimistic outlook compared to previous years of downturn.

In his address to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr. Addison credited the country's economic resurgence to several factors, notably the bolstering of foreign exchange reserves.



He commended Parliament for approving the addition of $300 million to Ghana’s reserves, a move aimed at fortifying the economy.



Dr. Addison remarked, "For the economy as a whole, I can tell you that things are improving, our foreign exchange reserve levels are improving. Thanks to Members of Parliament who recently approved a facility, so $300 million was added to our reserves."

He assured that the strengthened economic position would enable support for government initiatives and ongoing projects, emphasizing the potential for timely payments to facilitate project execution.



"Rest assured that so long as the economy continues on the path that we are on, we should be able to help you [government] deliver," he affirmed.