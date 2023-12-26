'This is a contest between bicycle and excavator' - Henry Quartey as he files forms for re-election

Henry Quartey has filed his nomination for re-election at Ayawaso Central

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, has described his race for re-election, in which he is being contested by two others, as one between an excavator and a bicycle.

While filing his nomination forms on Monday, December 25, 2023, he explained that while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) thrives on democracy, he has every indication that he would easily outclass his two other contenders in the race.



“The NPP thrives on democracy, so, we have not stopped anybody from contesting, however, I want to assure the public that the elections shall be free and fair.



“But I want to say this, by the grace of God, which I serve, this is a race between bicycle and excavator. By the grace of God, this is a technical knockout,” he explained.



Henry Quartey further explained how he had hoped not to contest the seat again, but after having been prevailed upon by his constituents, who also went ahead to pick the nomination forms for him, he has had to beat a retreat.



“Today, I’ve come again and I want to make this very clear; I decided not to contest again but to serve the party in another capacity, but the party people have prevailed upon me in the last seven months to the extent that they have not give me a breathing space.



“I thought I was going to escape it by not picking the forms but I was ambushed by the polling station executives and the party, who went ahead to pick the forms for me. I want to put on record that I didn’t pay GHc1 for the forms,” he added.

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, who was also present, submitted the forms on behalf of the Ayawaso Central MP.



While doing that, he explained how important it is for the members of the party to return Henry Quartey back to parliament, as well as the hopes to increase the ratio of seats the NPP holds in the region.



“We are 14 Members of Parliament representing the Greater Accra in parliament. Hon Henry Quartey is the chairman of the regional caucus in parliament. I am here, not in my personal capacity alone, but I represent and speak for the the other 13 Members of Parliament, that we, unanimously support the return of Henry Quartey to parliament.



“Everybody says the 2024 elections is going to be a difficult one. Difficult elections require experience, requires tried and tested individuals to be in the contest… we can’t afford to lose his competence going into the 2024 elections. We are determined to increase our numbers to 20 seats in Greater Accra, and Henry Quartey is the arrowhead, together with the regional executives to ensure that we maintain the 14 and add additional 6 more seats,” he added.



Henry Quartey first entered Ghana’s parliament in January 2017. He is also the current Greater Accra Regional Minister.



