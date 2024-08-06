Thomas Amoani, SHS student Akufo-Addo offered scholarship graduates from University of Brunel, UK

Thomas Amoani

Thomas Amoani, a beneficiary of Ghana's Free SHS program and a government scholarship, has earned a first-class degree in Economics and Finance from Brunel University in London.

Amoani, who completed Adeiso SHS with 8As in the 2020 WASSCE, received the scholarship following President Akufo-Addo's intervention.

His outstanding performance continued at Brunel, where he was named the best student in Economics in 2022 and maintained his excellence, culminating in First Class Honours and the top prize in his field for the 2023/24 academic year.



