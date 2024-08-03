Thousands in Akuapem North walk to help break the eight

The event aimed to energize the party's base

Thousands of Ghanaians in Akropong North participated in a significant political walk led by former NPP National Organizer Sammi Awuku.

The event aimed to energize the party's base and signal strong public support for breaking the political norm ahead of the 2024 elections.



This is Awuku’s second such walk to boost the party’s momentum, reflecting a widespread belief in continuing the NPP's governance.

The large turnout underscores the party's efforts to rally its supporters for the upcoming electoral challenge.



