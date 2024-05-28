Thousands of Okada Riders to meet with Mahama in Ashaiman- Chairman Joe Reveals

Joseph Awuku

Source: Ahotor Online

Former President John Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, is set to meet with thousands of Okada riders in Ashaiman on May 31, 2024, to discuss the challenges they face due to the cedi's depreciation.

Announced by Ashaiman Constituency NDC Communication Officer Joseph Awuku, the meeting aims to address the economic hardships impacting the riders' businesses.



The Ashaiman Constituency, a stronghold for the NDC with high voter turnouts, is gearing up for the December 2024 elections.

Awuku has urged constituents and Okada riders to attend and support Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming polls.



