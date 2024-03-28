News

Three Ghana Police Service officers die in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Police Accident 43.jpeg The officers were on their way for operational duties when the incident occurred

Thu, 28 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service is reeling from the loss of three of its officers who tragically died in a fatal accident at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway on March 27, 2024.

The officers were en route to fulfill their operational duties when the accident occurred

In a statement released on Facebook, the Ghana Police Service expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of the officers.

"With a heavy heart, the Ghana Police Service mourns three of our gallant officers who lost their lives in a fatal accident today at Kyekyewere along the Accra - Kumasi Highway while on their way for Police operational duties. In line with Ghanaian tradition and the Ghana Police Service Regulations, full details will be communicated after the bereaved families are formally informed," the Ghana Police Service stated.

