Three Ghanaians sweep top awards at WAEC's International Excellence Awards

The award winners were Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton, Dzandu Selorm, and Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi

Ghanaian students claimed all three top International Excellence Awards at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), recognizing outstanding performance in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The awards were presented at the Council Meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where three Ghanaian students were honored for their exceptional achievements. The winners were all male students, with St James Seminary producing two of the awardees.



Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton, formerly of St James Seminary Senior High School (SHS) and currently studying Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, emerged as the overall winner with a score of 623.5512.



Dzandu Selorm, previously of Labone SHS and now a medical student at KNUST, secured the second position with a score of 623.1882, while Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi, also a former student of St James Seminary SHS and currently at Ashesi University, took the third spot with a score of 622.4438.



To qualify for an Excellent Award, candidates must achieve a grade A1 in at least eight subjects, including core subjects like English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Health Sciences, and Integrated Science.



The outstanding performance of these students reflects their dedication and hard work, as well as the high standard of education in Ghana.



Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, congratulated the awardees for their remarkable achievements, noting that their performance reflects positively on Ghana's education system.

He commended Ghanaian teachers and school management for their efforts in nurturing such exceptional talent and urged them to continue their hard work.



“We are proud of our students for their consistent performance at the WASSCE.”



“Last year, two out of the three were from Ghana, and this year, we are here again and this time round, we are taking all the three awards,” he added.



Professor Ato Essuman, Chairman of WAEC, expressed concern over examination malpractice and called for collective efforts to eliminate this menace. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the credibility of the examination system and called on member countries and governments to support WAEC's efforts in this regard.



In his speech, Mr. Amo-Kodieh expressed his gratitude for being selected as the overall best student, acknowledging the support of the government, GES, Ministry of Education, WAEC, and his family in his academic journey.



He emphasized the importance of dedication and a dynamic learning environment in achieving academic excellence, urging others to embrace new challenges in their pursuit of knowledge.