Three Staff of Ketu North Municipal Hospital busted for alleged impersonation

They allegedly posed as officials from a non-existent "National Drug Compliance Enforcement"

Source: GNA

Three staff members of the Ketu North Municipal Hospital—Collins Asilevi, John Delu, and Stella Kale—have been arrested in Dzodze for impersonation.

They allegedly posed as officials from a non-existent "National Drug Compliance Enforcement" to extort and seize medical supplies from pharmacies.



Suspicions led to their arrest after a chase to the Akanu border.

The Volta Regional Offices of the Pharmacy Council and FDA, which handle drug regulation, confirmed that such actions fall outside their jurisdiction.



The Ketu North Police are investigating the case, with statements pending from regulatory bodies for further prosecution.



Read full article