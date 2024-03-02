Three illegal miners perish in galamsey pit collapse

The remaining two bodies were recovered on March 1, 2024.

The Galamsey pit collapse incident at Kobriso Romanmu community in the Denkyembuor District in the Eastern Region has claimed the lives of three (3) illegal miners.

The victims have been identified as Kwasi Darkwa, aged 24, Kofi Asante, aged 30, and Yaw Ibrahim, aged 39.



According to reports, the bodies of the victims were discovered on February 29, with one body retrieved on the same day by Police and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

The remaining two bodies were recovered on March 1, 2024. The bodies have been subsequently transported to the morgue at St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia.



The Police have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident to ascertain the cause of the fatal incident.