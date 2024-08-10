News

Three in court over double sale of land at Tse Addo

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The case has been adjourned to September 3, 2024, as investigations continue

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Three individuals, Holy Quaye, Furgurson Adjetey Lomo, and Andrew Tetteh Boye, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly reselling a piece of land at Tse Addo, Accra, which they had previously leased.

The accused reportedly obstructed Angela Huana, a widow, from developing the land, using force and intimidation.

They face charges of conspiracy, fraudulent land transaction, and unlawful land protection.

The court granted bail to Quaye, while Lomo and Boye were asked to maintain their previous bail conditions.

The case has been adjourned to September 3, 2024, as investigations continue.

Source: GNA