Three remand staffers of Ketu North Municipal hospital given bail

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Torkor, near Denu in the Ketu South Municipality, has granted bail to three Ketu North Municipal Hospital staffers accused of extortion.

Laboratory technician Collins Asilevi, record keeper John Delu, and Community Health Nurse Stella Kale were each granted GHS 200,000 bail with two sureties.



Represented by Mr. Senanu Afagbe, they pleaded not guilty and will reappear on August 15.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Hamid Mohamed, stated they extorted a total of GHC 3,000 from two chemical store owners and attempted to extort from a third, leading to their arrest.



