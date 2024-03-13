Three remanded for allegedly attacking firefighters during market fire in Kumasi

The accused were charged with conspiracy to commit assault on a public officer

Three individuals, identified as Solomon Anaba, Akongoli Adoko, and Lamamia Ishmael, all labourers, have been remanded by the Kwadaso Circuit Court for allegedly attacking fire officers during a fire incident at the Racecourse Market in Kumasi.

Out of a group of five individuals, these people were involved in assaulting fire officers from the Komfo Anokye Fire Command when they arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.



The accused were charged with conspiracy to commit assault on a public officer and assault on a public officer.



Their pleas were not taken, and the court granted the prosecutor's request to keep them in police custody for further investigations, arguing that they are squatters and could interfere with the investigations if granted bail.

The incident occurred on March 11, 2024, when the accused allegedly pelted stones at firefighters from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital fire station who were trying to control a raging inferno at the market.



One firefighter was injured and has since been treated and discharged, while the attack caused a delay in extinguishing the fire, resulting in the burning of over one hundred metal container shops.



The three are expected to reappear before the court on March 26, 2024.