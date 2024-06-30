News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Three suspected poachers arrested at Mole National Park

Pachers 3 Arrested Two other suspects managed to evade arrest during the operation

Sun, 30 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Three individuals suspected of poaching have been apprehended by rangers at Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live