Three teacher unions declare nationwide strike over unresolved grievances

Three teacher unions in Ghana, namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), have declared a nationwide strike Effective Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The decision to strike arises from what they perceive as the government's neglect in addressing their conditions of service, as highlighted by key grievances.



Isaac Owusu, the National President of GNAT, addressed the media, emphasizing the urgency for all teachers to adhere to the directive.



He expressed concerns over various issues, including the withholding of teachers' salaries, unilateral changes to timetables without consulting the unions, and delays in the distribution of laptops to teachers.



"In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises on the part of the employer and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and also threats from the rank and file of our members, we, the pre-tertiary teacher unions, stand with our members and hereby declare a nationwide industrial action effective today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to press home our demand," stated Isaac Owusu.

