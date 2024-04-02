Tim Africa Aid Ghana supports Goaso hospital with center for treatment of tropical diseases

Commissioning of the Neglected Tropical Diseases center

Tim Africa Aid Ghana, an NGO, has provided assistance to the Goaso Government Hospital in the Ahafo Region by establishing a center for the treatment of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

During a brief ceremony to officially hand over the facility, a representative of the NGO, Isaac Kwabena Kakpeibe, explained to Adom News that they identified a lack of well-equipped space in the hospital for the treatment of neglected tropical diseases such as yaws, Buruli ulcer, leprosy, trypanosomiasis, and others.



Consequently, the NGO decided to offer support to address this gap. Kakpeibe noted that individuals affected by these diseases often avoid seeking treatment due to the associated stigma.

Dr. James Ankamah, the Medical Superintendent at Goaso Government Hospital, expressed gratitude on behalf of the hospital for the generous gesture from the NGO. He assured that the facility would be utilized effectively to enhance the treatment of Neglected Tropical Diseases in the Goaso area.