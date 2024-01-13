Timber merchant convicted for robbery

File photo

Source: GNA

A 30-year-old timber merchant, who planned to rob a cocoa merchant at Obengkrom, near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has been convicted by the Tarkwa circuit court.

The accused, Daniel Acheampong, pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him and asked the court for forgiveness, promised not to repeat such an act.



Hathia Ama Manu, the trial judge, sentenced Acheampong to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour.



Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting, said the complainant, Nicholas Atuah, is a cocoa purchasing clerk and lived at Obengkrom with Acheampong.



She said the complainant usually carried huge sums of money with him when traveling on his motorbike from Bogoso to Obengkrom and its environs to purchase cocoa beans from cocoa farmers.



On Wednesday November 15, 2023, at about 1800 hours, the complainant was in his house when Mr Winfred Oppong, Assembly Member of Obengkrom Electoral Area, paid him a visit and said a witness in the case had informed him that Acheampong had contracted him (witness) to search for men with weapons to assist him (Acheampong) to attack and rob the complainant of his money.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said upon hearing the information, the complainant and the assembly member went to the witness to confirm his statement.



The witness reiterated what he said earlier to the assembly member and revealed that during October 2023, at about 2000 hours, Acheampong approached him during a vigil for help to enable him to rob the complainant.



Prosecution said Acheampong continued to worry the witness with the same issue and even pledged to give him 40 per cent of the booty if the operation became successful.



Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said the complainant became frightened and he together with the assembly member went to the police station with the audio recording made during the conversation between Acheampong and the witness to report the case.



The prosecutor said Acheampong was immediately arrested and during investigation he admitted the offence and was subsequently put before the court.