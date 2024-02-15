Titus Glover promises to continue developmental works as started by predecessor

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the recently appointed Greater Accra Regional Minister, has assured the public that he intends to carry on with the developmental projects initiated by his predecessor, Henry Quartey.

Following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, concerns were raised about the limited time available for the new appointees to make significant contributions before the general elections.



Mr. Glover likened himself to a substitute in a match, expressing confidence in his ability to continue the work seamlessly.



"I see myself as the substitute who has come to complete the match. So let’s all be patient," he said in an interview on Citi FM.

Mr. Glover acknowledged the importance of studying the handing over notes thoroughly and involving relevant stakeholders in the ongoing projects.



He emphasised his commitment to ensuring that any outstanding tasks are completed, stating, "Whatever is needed to be done, God willing, we will be able to do."