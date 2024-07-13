Tobacco-related diseases kill more than 6,700 Ghanaians yearly – UNDP

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Source: GNA

Tobacco-related illnesses claim over 6,700 lives in Ghana annually, accounting for 3% of all deaths, according to the UNDP Investment Case for Tobacco Control Report.

Mr. Ebenezer Ad Adams, Vice Chair of the Ghana NCD Alliance, highlighted these figures at the National Forum on Tobacco Taxation, organized by VALD-Ghana with support from Tax Justice Network Africa.



The forum focused on the health, social, environmental, and economic impacts of tobacco use, advocating for effective taxation as a public health measure.

Adams emphasized the alliance's commitment to reducing tobacco-related diseases to foster a healthier Ghana.



Read full article