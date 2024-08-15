News

Tobinco & FDA officials cook dubious GH¢94 million judgment debt

Dubious Tobinco Judgement IMG 2891.jpeg FDA is simply on its way to paying a dubious judgment debt

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: theheraldghana.com

The Accra High Court has ordered the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to pay GH¢94 million to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd for unlawfully destroying unexpired drugs.

The case, which dates back to 2013, reveals questionable actions and possible collusion, as Tobinco only sued in 2019.

The Herald's investigation exposes the FDA's failure to defend itself adequately, despite having evidence of Tobinco’s violations, including importing unregistered drugs.

The court ruled the FDA’s actions caused significant financial losses for Tobinco, leading to this massive judgment debt.

