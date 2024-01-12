Today at the newsstands – January 12, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GUIDE
WSSCE results: Mahama got it wrong - Minister
Commissioner General has not absconded - GRA
Agalga speaks on leaked IGP tape
NEW CRUSADING
Sneak peek into 2024, youth prosperity: Wealth creation programmes top on gov't agenda
Rt. Hon Prof Mike Ocquaye, 1962 mates throw luncheon for NSMQ team
Sheela Oppong Sakyi eyes Dome Kwabenya seat
THE CHRONICLE
YEA introduces more business modules in A/R
Akufo-Addo on private life: I go to shows with my family
John Kumah: Gov't will pursue more wealth creation programmes this year
THE DAILY STATEMAN
We'll continue pursuing value-addition...Akufo-Addo tells Havard Business School delegation
Supreme Court saves man from losing Airport house
Passport Office receives state-of-the-art passport