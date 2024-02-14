Togbe Afede reacts to NDC running mate rumours

Togbe Afede XIV

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede, has expressed his readiness to serve Ghana in any capacity to contribute his expertise to the nation's development.

In a statement released by the Asogli State Council and signed by its Secretary, Stephen Tetteh, Togbe emphasised his commitment to the country's progress, stating, "I would not hesitate to accept any offer to serve the nation."



While Togbe Afede acknowledged the honor of being considered for the role of running mate in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he clarified that he had not given any individual or group the mandate to advocate for his interest in this position.



The statement revealed that a group known as the "Change Makers Forum" had approached Togbe, urging him to consider partnering with John Mahama for the upcoming general elections.



In response, Togbe Afede reiterated his dedication to Ghana's welfare and his willingness to contribute to its advancement. However, he emphasised that the decision regarding the choice of a running mate lies with the flag bearer, who already knows him well.

Mr. Tetteh, speaking on behalf of the Asogli State Council, extended an apology to anyone who may have been surprised or embarrassed by the circulating news regarding Togbe's purported candidacy. He emphasised the council's commitment to an open-door policy, encouraging communication, feedback, and inquiries from all citizens and stakeholders.



