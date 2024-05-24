Togo: Prime Minister and Government Step Down

President Faure Gnassingbé

Togo is undergoing a political transition following the resignation of Prime Minister Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé and her government.

President Faure Gnassingbé has accepted the resignation and is working on forming a new government.



Tomégah-Dogbé had been in office since September 2020. President Gnassingbé, in power since 2005, is now tasked with selecting a new ministerial cabinet capable of addressing the country's economic and social challenges.

This transition is crucial for Togo as it seeks to promote economic development, strengthen political stability, and improve citizens' lives.



The next steps and new government actions will be closely watched.



