Tourism sector value chain entrepreneurs empowered through digital inclusion

International Labour Organisation (ILO)–Ghana

Source: GNA

The International Labour Organisation (ILO)–Ghana, African Tourism Research Network (ATRN), and Africa Skills Hub Foundation (ASH) conducted a three-day workshop on Social Media Marketing for Decent Jobs in Tamale, Northern Region.

Aimed at enhancing social media skills for tourism entrepreneurs, the workshop was part of the Skill Up project and included members of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF).



Participants, such as local tour guides and shea butter producers, learned to leverage social media for business growth. ILO and ASH leaders emphasized the importance of digital skills for economic recovery.

Participants appreciated the practical training for boosting their online presence.



Read full article