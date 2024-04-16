Traders allegedly assault ECG workers at Kejetia Market

The Kejetia Market in Kumasi, Ashanti Region

Traders at the Kejetia market in Kumasi reportedly attacked two Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) workers on Monday during a visit by a revenue mobilization team.

The victims' identities remain undisclosed, and the severity of their injuries has not been clarified.



Michael Nyantakyi, General Secretary of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), confirmed the incident on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem, expressing concern over the safety of ECG staff.

Nyantakyi emphasized that assaults on ECG personnel are not uncommon and attributed them to the absence of strict punitive measures. He called upon the Energy Ministry and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to intervene and address the issue decisively.



Meanwhile, Kejetia Market faces its second power disconnection due to a outstanding debt of GH¢70 million owed to ECG. Traders report running the market on a generator set intermittently since last Thursday.