Traders at Agbogbloshie Market bemoan insanitary conditions

Source: 3news

Traders at Accra's Agbogbloshie Market are urgently appealing for government intervention to provide waste bins and repair deteriorating roads.

They report that inadequate waste management and poor road conditions are harming their health and businesses.



Despite previous complaints, the market remains plagued by rubbish heaps, clogged gutters, and crumbling infrastructure. Drivers and traders, especially during the rainy season, face significant challenges navigating the area.

While the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has made some efforts, market leaders stress that more needs to be done to ensure a cleaner, safer environment for all.



