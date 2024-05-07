Tragic accident claims life of 10-year-old hawker in Mankessim

The accident occurred on May 6, 2024

A tragic incident in Mankessim, Central Region, resulted in the death of a 10-year-old hawker, Hawa, after being hit by a tipper truck along the Mankessim to Cape Coast Highway.

The young girl was fatally struck while crossing the highway with her mangoes, prompting her immediate rush to Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.



The accident, which occurred on Monday morning, May 6, 2024, has left the community in shock and grief over the untimely loss of the young vendor.

Hawa's body has been transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation, as investigations into the incident continue with the driver of the tipper truck in police custody.



Concerned residents have called upon the Highway Authority to address the growing issue of vehicle accidents in the area by installing speed ramps to ensure pedestrian safety.