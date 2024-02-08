Tragic accident claims life of nurse in Bimbilla

The accident occurred as the nurse was returning from his night shift

Source: CNR

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a nurse in his 40s, employed at Bimbilla Hospital, lost his life after being struck by a Kia Rhino, according to a Citi News report.

The unfortunate accident occurred as the nurse was returning from his night shift.



According to eyewitnesses, a Benz bus traveling in the wrong direction forced the Kia Rhino to swerve, resulting in the fatal accident. The Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Yaqoub, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

Following the accident, the police have transported the nurse's body to the hospital morgue. Both drivers involved in the collision have been apprehended and are currently in police custody.



In a conflicting statement, the driver of the Benz bus denied the incident, asserting that he had already passed the scene before the collision.